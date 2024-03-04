Nausėda welcomes proposal to ban import of Russian grain

“I can only say that this is indeed a problem. Our farmers see this problem. Russian grain enters the Lithuanian territory, as well as the so-called black grain that is not recorded, that is smuggled. Without a doubt, we have to combat this. This is entirely logical taking into account the role that country plays in destabilising the geopolitical situation in Europe,” Nausėda told reporters at the Presidential Palace on Monday.

The head of state also said that he had spoken to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen about farmers’ demands and was assured that the European Commission would be flexible in implementing the green agenda and will strive not to harm farmers’ fundamental interests.

“Nobody is interested to see continuing and never-ending farmers’ strikes in all of Europe. Only the Kremlin regime may be happy about it,” said Nausėda.