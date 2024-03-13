Nausėda welcomes idea of sending military missions to Ukraine

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, who is paying a working visit to France, welcomes the idea of Western countries sending their troops to Ukraine, which is defending against Russia’s aggression.

“I have welcomed the idea of sending missions to the territory of Ukraine. I maintain that we must discuss this idea. It would be best if all of us jointly agreed on this necessity and very well assessed intelligence and other information that we have,” Nausėda told Lithuanian reporters in France.

According to the head of state, the West should stop drawing red lines for itself because this is only aiding Putin, who assumes that the West is easily predictable and can be manipulated.

President of France Emmanuel Macron recently raised the idea of sending foreign troops to Ukraine.

Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas said that this would involve only foreign instructors who would train Ukrainian forces.

