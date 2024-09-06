Nausėda warns about pre-election mood affecting last parlt session

„Speaking of security, we usually reach agreements with both the Parliament and the Government as we are all well aware of the situation we live in. (&) In the area of social policy, I would like to see us moving upwards in terms of pensions, bringing us closer to the level of civilised countries,“ Nausėda said.

„It is already a bit specific, heavily influenced by the mood of the upcoming elections. I wish that this pre-election mood does not start to dominate and that certain rhetoric, often populist, does not overshadow real work,“ Nausėda told reporters after the meeting in the Seimas.

On Friday, Nausėda met with the Board of the Seimas to discuss the final session that is set to start on 10 September.

Seimas Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen was hopeful that MPs would manage to finish most of the work that had been started.

„We talked to the president about the work ahead. For my part, I have three wishes. First, that the MPs have the self-confidence to control the impulses of generosity during the campaigning period, [second] that the cooperation between all branches of government is constructive in this quite busy time and, of course, that we succeed in getting the things done that we must do in the autumn session,“ she said.