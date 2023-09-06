Nausėda took part in 8th Summit of Three Seas Initiative

Addressing 3SI leaders, the president said that the shift in the geopolitical situation across Europe caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine has further highlighted the importance of the Three Seas Initiative, which is based on the strategic North-South axis.

“We must use this potential and reorient continental transportation links, energy resources and routes of supply. We must build resilient infrastructure for both civil and military needs. I am happy to note that the NATO Vilnius Summit highlighted the issue of military mobility. To strengthen the eastern flank of the Alliance, we will have to accelerate crucial infrastructural projects, such as Rail Baltica, Via Baltica and Via Carpatia,” the president said.

Speaking about the energy sector, Nausėda underscored Ukraine’s importance for the economy and security of the 3SI region.