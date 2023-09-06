Nausėda took part in 8th Summit of Three Seas Initiative

Addressing 3SI leaders, the president said that the shift in the geopolitical situation across Europe caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine has further highlighted the importance of the Three Seas Initiative, which is based on the strategic North-South axis.
“We must use this potential and reorient continental transportation links, energy resources and routes of supply. We must build resilient infrastructure for both civil and military needs. I am happy to note that the NATO Vilnius Summit highlighted the issue of military mobility. To strengthen the eastern flank of the Alliance, we will have to accelerate crucial infrastructural projects, such as Rail Baltica, Via Baltica and Via Carpatia,” the president said.
Speaking about the energy sector, Nausėda underscored Ukraine’s importance for the economy and security of the 3SI region.
“Today Ukraine needs our help to satisfy its immediate energy needs. With the second winter of war approaching, I call on everyone to mobilise vital energy assistance. In the not-so-distant future, Ukraine will emerge as an important energy hub, which will contribute significantly to the climate neutrality and energy security of our region,” the president said.
Nausėda highlighted the most important steps that the Three Seas Initiative countries should take to help Ukraine: to support the reconstruction of its infrastructure, to speak out for the earliest possible start of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations, to help rebuild Ukraine without waiting for the end of the war, and to ensure Ukrainian grain exports.
The Ninth Three Seas Initiative Summit will be held in Lithuania in 2024.
“We will continue to consolidate the Three Seas Initiative, expand its membership and strengthen cooperation with strategic partners – the United States, the European Commission and Germany,” the president said.
The Three Seas Initiative brings together twelve EU countries located between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. 3SI strategic partners are the United States, Germany and the European Commission. The initiative aims to promote accelerated development and convergence in the region by improving connectivity between the participating countries in transport, energy and digitalisation along the North-South axis, strengthening cohesion in the European Union and enriching transatlantic links between the European Union and the United States.