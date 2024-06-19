​​Nausėda to deliver State of Nation Address next Tuesday

President’s spokesman Ridas Jasiulionis has confirmed the information to the news agency ELTA.

„The president’s annual speech at the Seimas is planned for 25 June,“ ELTA has learned from the spokesman.

This will be Nausėda’s fifth State of the Nation Address dedicated to parliament and the public. This time he will deliver the speech having secured the second term of office in May.

Last year, the head of state urged the government to substantially boost defence spending, highlighted the importance of the deployment of a German brigade to Lithuania and criticised municipal councillors for misusing expenses allowances.