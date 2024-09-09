Nausėda, Šimonytė most influential politicians – poll

Former president Valdas Adamkus ranks fourth, while former Conservative leader Vytautas Landsbergis is fifth and Speaker of the Seimas Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen is sixth.

Further on the list are Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas, former president Dalia Grybauskaitė, Social Democratic leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė and leader of the party Democrats For Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis.

The poll commissioned by Delfi was carried out on 20 May-28 June by the magazine Reitingai, which interviewed 1,088 prominent Lithuanians.

Meanwhile, a poll of ordinary members of the public revealed a slightly different ranking of the most influential politicians.