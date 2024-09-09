Nausėda, Šimonytė most influential politicians – poll

Former president Valdas Adamkus ranks fourth, while former Conservative leader Vytautas Landsbergis is fifth and Speaker of the Seimas Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen is sixth.
Further on the list are Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas, former president Dalia Grybauskaitė, Social Democratic leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė and leader of the party Democrats For Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis.
The poll commissioned by Delfi was carried out on 20 May-28 June by the magazine Reitingai, which interviewed 1,088 prominent Lithuanians.
Meanwhile, a poll of ordinary members of the public revealed a slightly different ranking of the most influential politicians.
Members of the public believe President Nausėda to have the most influence, followed by Prime Minister Šimonytė and former president Adamkus.
Fourth is former president Grybauskaitė, followed by former conservative leader Vytautas Landsbergis, Seimas Speaker Čmilytė-Nielsen, leader of the party the Nemunas Dawn Remigijus Žemaitaitis, Social Democratic leader Blinkevičiūtė, Defence Minister Kasčiūnas, with Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis closing the top ten.
Members of the public were polled by Spinter tyrimai on 18 June-3 July. 1,013 respondents aged from 18 to 75 years were interviewed.
The poll on the most influential Lithuanians consists of two parts: prominent members of the public are polled by the magazine Reitingai, whereas ordinary members of the public are interviewed by the public opinion and market research firm Spinter tyrimai.