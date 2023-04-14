2023 m. balandžio 14 d. 11:42

Nausėda shares document on social media in response to queries over KGB file

 
President Gitanas Nausėda has reiterated that he never communicated with the KGB and shared photocopies of a document from the Lithuanian Special Archives on his Facebook on Thursday in response to an inquiry from public activist Andrius Tapinas claiming he had found Nausėda's KGB file in the archives.

Tapinas, founder of Laisvės TV, says that Nausėda’s file is most likely related to his internship in Germany.
Nausėda said in a post on social media that he would respond to the new questions as he had nothing to hide.

