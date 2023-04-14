On Friday, President Gitanas Nausėda met with Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
Nausėda shares document on social media in response to queries over KGB file
President Gitanas Nausėda has reiterated that he never communicated with the KGB and shared photocopies of a document from the Lithuanian Special Archives on his Facebook on Thursday in response to an inquiry from public activist Andrius Tapinas claiming he had found Nausėda's KGB file in the archives.
