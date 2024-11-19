Nausėda says Trump praised Lithuania in phone call

"President Donald Trump started and ended the conversation with praise for Lithuania," Nausėda said Tuesday.

According to him, Trump said he was aware of Lithuania’s determination to defend its independence and attention to security. The president-elect also noted Lithuania’s active role in international politics and urged to maintain its course, Nausėda said.

President Nausėda added that the conversation revolved around Ukraine and what could be done in the near- and long-term. "I drew attention not only to the complex situation on the battlefield but also to the complex situation in the energy sector," Nausėda said.