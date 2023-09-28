Nausėda says EU’s new migration policy should consider that thousands of Ukrainian refugees already live in Lithuania

“I would like more attention to be devoted to what Lithuania and other countries of the region have already done. We must take into consideration that our people, our country have accepted a lot of people from Ukraine, fleeing from the horrors of war, and from Belarus, fleeing from the horrors of the regime,” Nausėda told reporters Thursday while visiting Molėtai town.

The head of state emphasised that Ukrainians have fled from war and are not economic migrants, like some of those who are trying to reach Europe through the Mediterranean.

The EU’s new migration and asylum policy suggests that, depending on their population and GDP, member states would have to agree on annual migrant quotas or pay monetary contributions.

Lithuania would have to either accept 158 migrants annually or pay EUR 3.18 million.