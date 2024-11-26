Nausėda says calls for cool-off period for his adviser unfounded

"People either do not want to or do not see much difference (…). The term political cool-off is used when a person works for a political institution and moves to an institution that is strictly neutral, independent, not linked to any political forces," Nausėda told Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

Nausėda said he saw the statements about the need for a cool-off unfounded in Budrys’ case.

On Friday, leader of the Liberal Movement Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, deputy speaker of the Seimas, suggested a "cool-off period" for Budrys making the switch from the Office of the President to the Government. Several years ago, President Nausėda cited the same principle when refusing to appoint former ministers as ambassadors.

The president recalled the appointment of former Conservative MP Stasys Šedbaras to the Constitutional Court in the previous Seimas.

"[Then] Seimas Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen was (…) at the centre of the events when a well-known former member of the Seimas, chair of the Committee on Legal Affairs, Mr Šedbaras, moved in one step from the Seimas to the Constitutional Court, which is subject to the strictest requirement of political neutrality," Nausėda said.

"It looks like a double standard, but once again, in this case we are talking about the reverse situation," he added.