Nausėda’s top foreign policy aide worried about rhetoric of Trump’s vice-presidential pick

„Yes, some of Vance’s statements are a concern to us, (&) but it is one thing for people to speak when they are just candidates, and another thing when they come into power and feel the weight of it. Often those speeches are corrected,“ Asta Skaisgirytė told Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

Speaking about relations with the United States, the chief adviser highlighted that the goal of both Lithuania and Europe remains the same.

„We want the US in Europe to keep the transatlantic ties. In terms of security, a Europe without the US would be much weaker,“ Skaisgirytė stated.

Trump, the Republican nominee for the US president, has named Vance, a 39-year-old Ohio senator, his potential vice-president.