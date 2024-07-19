Nausėda opened military campus in Šiauliai

In his opening speech, the president expressed hope that the new military infrastructure facility, designed for a battalion-size unit, along with the other two military campuses launched this year in Vilnius and Šilalė, will enable the Lithuanian Armed Forces to grow and strengthen more rapidly.

„The development of military sites is one of the most successful recent projects of the national defence system. It is a vital investment in the security of the Lithuanian people,“ the president remarked, emphasising the improved conditions for Lithuanian soldiers.