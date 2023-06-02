“No one else but Ukraine must decide on the terms and timing of negotiations with the aggressor. However, a necessary condition for this is the withdrawal of the Russian occupying forces from the territory of Ukraine,” Gitanas Nausėda pointed out.
Nausėda: only way to address Europe’s security issues is Ukraine’s victory
ELTA
Russia’s imperial ambitions pose an existential threat not only to Ukraine, but also to Europe as a whole, and political, economic and military assistance to Ukrainians is the only direct way to address the continent’s security problems, President Gitanas Nausėda stressed in his address to the leaders of the 47 European countries in Chișinău on Thursday.
