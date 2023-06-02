2023 m. birželio 02 d. 11:13

Nausėda: only way to address Europe’s security issues is Ukraine’s victory

 
Gitanas Nausėda
Gitanas Nausėda
PHOTO: ELTA / Marius Morkevičius

Russia’s imperial ambitions pose an existential threat not only to Ukraine, but also to Europe as a whole, and political, economic and military assistance to Ukrainians is the only direct way to address the continent’s security problems, President Gitanas Nausėda stressed in his address to the leaders of the 47 European countries in Chișinău on Thursday.

“No one else but Ukraine must decide on the terms and timing of negotiations with the aggressor. However, a necessary condition for this is the withdrawal of the Russian occupying forces from the territory of Ukraine,” Gitanas Nausėda pointed out.

The president is taking part in the Second European Political Community Summit in the Moldovan capital, together with the leaders of the European Union member states and 20 other countries of Europe, the presidency said.

Source
Topics
Be raštiško ELTA sutikimo šios naujienos tekstą kopijuoti draudžiama.
ELTA
Comment Show discussion
Top articles
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions