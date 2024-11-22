Nausėda met with candidate for defence minister

The president highlighted three priorities in the area of national defence, chief adviser to the president Frederikas Jansonas said at the media briefing afterwards.

According to him, the primary task is to enhance defence capabilities. Whereas other priorities include the deployment of the German brigade, creation of a division sized unit of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, continued presence of US troops in Lithuania post 2026 and implementation of the rotational model of air defence.

The president’s adviser added that defence spending would have to increase simultaneously ensuring transparency and effective use of funds.