Nausėda meets with German Chancellor Scholz in Lithuania

„As a host nation, we are ready to create the best conditions for German soldiers and their families in our land. I am pleased with the deployment process of the brigade. However, our strategic security environment requires an even faster pace, we do not have luxury to waste one minute,“ Nausėda said at the meeting.
„I would like to assure everyone that as fast as possible permanent deployment of the brigade is Lithuania’s absolute priority. It is our duty, mission and responsibility to implement this,“ the president added.
Meanwhile, German Chancellor Scholz stated that by deploying the brigade in Lithuania Germany contributes to deterrence in NATO territory and firmly supports its partners in the Baltic States.
The chancellor added that Germany has demonstrated its commitment to partners since 2017 when it started heading the multilateral enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group in Lithuania, comprised of 1,600 troops from 6 countries.
The federal chancellor arrived to observe Exercise Grand Quadriga 2024 at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė. Mr Sholz noted that this is the largest exercise of the Bundeswehr since the Cold War.
Moreover, the he stated that Germany’s commitment to allocate 2% of GDP for defence also demonstrates strong resolve to ensure the security of NATO member states. He also added that Germany is the second largest weapons provider for Ukraine, having earmarked EUR 28 billion in aid.
In addition, President Nausėda welcomed Germany’s initiative to send another Patriot air defence system to Ukraine. Lithuania will contribute to strengthening Ukraine’s air defence by donating radars.