Nausėda meets with German Chancellor Scholz in Lithuania

„As a host nation, we are ready to create the best conditions for German soldiers and their families in our land. I am pleased with the deployment process of the brigade. However, our strategic security environment requires an even faster pace, we do not have luxury to waste one minute,“ Nausėda said at the meeting.

„I would like to assure everyone that as fast as possible permanent deployment of the brigade is Lithuania’s absolute priority. It is our duty, mission and responsibility to implement this,“ the president added.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Scholz stated that by deploying the brigade in Lithuania Germany contributes to deterrence in NATO territory and firmly supports its partners in the Baltic States.