Nausėda leads in public opinion poll as presidential election approaches

The poll was commissioned by the news website delfi.lt and carried out on 18-28 March 2024 by Spinter tyrimai, a market and public opinion research company.

In March, as many as 30.4% of respondents would have voted for Nausėda who is striving for a second term in office (28.5% in February). The poll suggests that the incumbent president is equally popular among all social and demographic groups.

His closest rivals are lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė, who is running as an independent, and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, the Conservative party’s (TS-LKD) nominee.

In March, 11.9% of the polled said that they would vote for Vėgėlė (13.4% in February). He has more supporters among people with lower and average level of education, lower and average income, rural residents and residents of district centres.