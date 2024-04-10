Nausėda leads in public opinion poll as presidential election approaches

The poll was commissioned by the news website delfi.lt and carried out on 18-28 March 2024 by Spinter tyrimai, a market and public opinion research company.
In March, as many as 30.4% of respondents would have voted for Nausėda who is striving for a second term in office (28.5% in February). The poll suggests that the incumbent president is equally popular among all social and demographic groups.
His closest rivals are lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė, who is running as an independent, and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, the Conservative party’s (TS-LKD) nominee.
In March, 11.9% of the polled said that they would vote for Vėgėlė (13.4% in February). He has more supporters among people with lower and average level of education, lower and average income, rural residents and residents of district centres.
Meanwhile, 10.1% of respondents would vote for Šimonytė (12.8% in February). Her voter base includes urban residents, people with a higher level of education and greater income.
In March, the Freedom Party’s nominee Dainius Žalimas ranked fourth in the poll with 5.8% support (4.3% in February), followed by MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis with 4.2% (4.7% in February), Farmers and Greens nominee Aurelijus Veryga with 3.1% (2.6% in February) and independent candidate Eduardas Vaitkus with 2.6% (1.7% in February).
In March, 7.6% of respondents named other candidates but each of them would secure less than 2% of votes. In February, 7.5% named other candidates.
Whereas 16.2% of voters are still undecided whom they would vote for and 8.1% of respondents said they would not vote at all. These figures stood at 15.1% and 8.1% respectively in February.
A total of 1,009 people aged 18-75 years were interviewed. The margin of error is 3.1%.