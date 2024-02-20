Nausėda is favourite candidate in presidential elections, Vėgėlė his closest rival

The poll conducted on 19-29 January has revealed that 38% of respondents would like to see Nausėda as president for the second term in office after elections of 12 May.

Meanwhile, 10.8% of respondents indicated that they would vote for lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė as president.

The poll was carried out before the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) announced that it would not field its own candidate. Therefore, 9.2% of the polled in January said that they would vote for LSDP leader MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė.

Fourth was Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė. In January, 7.4% of respondents said they would vote for her as president. She is the nominee of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD).