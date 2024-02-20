Nausėda is favourite candidate in presidential elections, Vėgėlė his closest rival

 
Incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda continues to be seen as favourite candidate in the upcoming presidential election, a poll commissioned by the news agency ELTA that was carried out by the pollster Baltijos tyrimai shows.

The poll conducted on 19-29 January has revealed that 38% of respondents would like to see Nausėda as president for the second term in office after elections of 12 May.

Meanwhile, 10.8% of respondents indicated that they would vote for lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė as president.

The poll was carried out before the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) announced that it would not field its own candidate. Therefore, 9.2% of the polled in January said that they would vote for LSDP leader MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė.

Fourth was Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė. In January, 7.4% of respondents said they would vote for her as president. She is the nominee of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD).

Further on the list are: Farmers and Greens party’s (LVŽS) candidate MP Aurelijus Veryga (3.6%), doctor Eduardas Vaitkus (2.8%), Freedom Party’s candidate, former chairman of the Constitutional Court Dainius Žalimas (2%), Democrats For Lithuania candidate Giedrimas Jeglinskas (1.8%), Labour Party’s leader Andrius Mazuronis (1.8%), former chief of defence Valdas Tutkus (1.7%) and Zenonas Andrulėnas (0.2%).

In addition, 8% of the polled said they would not vote for any of the candidates, whereas 10.9% were still undecided.

A total of 1,021 people aged above 18 were interviewed across 109 polling locations. The margin of error is up to 3.1%.

