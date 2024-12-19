Nausėda hails defence spending boost in budget plan

"There were last-minute changes to secure better funding for our institutions. I can repeat myself and say that the fact that we will allocate 4% of our GDP to defence is really encouraging," Nausėda told reporters in Brussels on Thursday.

The president also criticised the previous government and its public finance plan, which set out a lower GDP share of defence spending and lower contributions from the windfall levy on banks.

"Unfortunately, the previous government was talking a lot about Lithuania’s security but ended up with cutting the defence budget. It is not by the words said, but by the deeds done that we love our country, and I think we are on the right track," Nausėda said.