Nausėda expects future ruling parties to avoid controversy in ministerial nominations

„I would very much like to see the parties themselves taking responsibility first and not to putting forward candidates who would give very ambiguous thoughts not only for me, but for the whole society. They themselves should have an interest in that,“ Nausėda told the LRT forumas show on Monday evening.

The president also said that competences or political backgrounds of the nominees for the new Cabinet will not be a single key criterion. Ministerial candidates with reputational challenges will be asked whether they would be willing to leave the Government if they happen to face new problems, according to Nausėda.