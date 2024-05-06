Nausėda enjoys highest approval rating before presidential election – poll

People shared a similar view about three presidential candidates. Former MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, founder of the party Nemuno aušra (the Nemunas Dawn), had 45% approval and 40% disapproval ratings. Labour Party’s leader had 40% approval and 41% disapproval ratings. While lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė, running as an independent, had 40% approval and 42% disapproval ratings.

Meanwhile, the Conservative party’s (TS-LKD) candidate Ingrida Šimonytė had the highest disapproval rating. The prime minister’s approval stood at 21%, while disapproval was 74%. 5% of respondents did not have an opinion about her.

It transpired that Nausėda had approval rating of 73% and disapproval rating of 21%, while 6% did not have an opinion about him.

On 10-21 April, respondents were asked whether they had a positive or a negative opinion about politicians running for president.

However, 12% of respondents did not have an opinion one way or the other about Žemaitaitis while 3% said that they were not familiar with him. 18% said they did not have an opinion about Mazuronis and 1% were not familiar with him. Whereas 16% did not have an opinion about Vėgėlė, while 2% were not familiar with him.

Some one out of ten of respondents indicated to be unfamiliar with Freedom Party’s nominee Dainius Žalimas, Democrats For Lithuania candidate Giedrimas Jeglinskas and independent candidate Eduardas Vaitkus.

Žalimas had 30% approval and 38% disapproval ratings, while 24% did not have an opinion about him and 8% were unfamiliar with him.

Jeglinskas had 24% approval and 35% disapproval ratings, while 28% did not have an opinion about him and 13% were unfamiliar with him.