Nausėda conveys condolences to Azerbaijani president over plane crash

President Nausėda expressed his condolences and solidarity with Azerbaijan and its people. He highlighted the importance of conducting a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy, as it seems that Russia is responsible not only for the missile launch but also for deliberately concealing the evidence.

"Russia’s destructive actions pose a direct threat to aviation security," the Lithuanian leader stated.

Russia’s acts of sabotage threaten our security, the president pointed out, adding that a serious and very responsible response is now needed, along with the necessary measures taken to ensure security.