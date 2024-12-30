Nausėda conveys condolences to Azerbaijani president over plane crash

President Nausėda expressed his condolences and solidarity with Azerbaijan and its people. He highlighted the importance of conducting a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy, as it seems that Russia is responsible not only for the missile launch but also for deliberately concealing the evidence.
"Russia’s destructive actions pose a direct threat to aviation security," the Lithuanian leader stated.
Russia’s acts of sabotage threaten our security, the president pointed out, adding that a serious and very responsible response is now needed, along with the necessary measures taken to ensure security.
The two leaders agreed that it is crucial for the consequences of the plane crash to be investigated by independent international experts.
Nausėda also stressed the importance of stability in the South Caucasus region.
Next year, Lithuania and Azerbaijan will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. President Nausėda noted that Lithuania will continue to nurture friendly, warm, and open bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, actively implementing a cultural program, strengthening university cooperation, and promoting people-to-people contacts.