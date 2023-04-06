Journalist Dovydas Pancerovas discovered and on 5 April revealed that President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda joined the Communist Party in 1...
Nausėda considers vetoing law on restrictive measures for Russian and Belarusian citizens
President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda considers vetoing the Law on Imposing Restrictive Measures Regarding the Military Aggression Against Ukraine, which was adopted by the Seimas on 4 April, as he believes that sanctions on Russian and Belarusian citizens should be identical.
