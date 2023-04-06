2023 m. balandžio 06 d. 16:41

Nausėda considers vetoing law on restrictive measures for Russian and Belarusian citizens

 
President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda considers vetoing the Law on Imposing Restrictive Measures Regarding the Military Aggression Against Ukraine, which was adopted by the Seimas on 4 April, as he believes that sanctions on Russian and Belarusian citizens should be identical.

"As regards this law, it is difficult to say at once if the law should be vetoed. In my opinion, we follow the principle in foreign policy on all levels that both countries, i.e. Russia and Belarus, are aggressor countries. They are fully responsible for the horrors happening in Ukraine,” Nausėda told reporters during a visit to Alytus city.

