Nausėda calls to sanction Rosatom, more Russian banks, ban Russian grain import to EU

“We want [to sanction] Rosatom, LNG [liquefied natural gas], aluminium and more banks. I am aware that some atomic energy matters are problematic and I had an opportunity to discuss this issue with the president of France during the latest visit. They are not ready for this yet, but it is up to us to keep pushing this,” Nausėda told reporters in Brussels before a meeting of the European Council.

Moreover, the head of state said that the EU has to block the import of Russian grain, which has become a problem not only economically but also politically.

“Our farmers are very discontent that grain of Russian origin enters the EU. And I think that we have to block it somehow because, if I remember correctly, Russia is among the three major agricultural product suppliers to the EU market,” said the president.