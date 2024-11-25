Nausėda calls on public to not panic over plane crash

"On Monday morning, everyone’s emotions changed every few minutes. From the first shock of hearing that a plane had crashed into a block of flats, to the relief that it did not happen. From condolences to the injured and to the family of the victim, to the most important question at the moment – why did this happen?" Nausėda wrote on social media.

The president met with heads of the police, firefighters and intelligence just a few hours after the plane crash.

He called on the public to have confidence in state institutions and officials.