Nausėda calls on new Seimas to refrain from divisive rhetoric

In his address, the president underlined the member of Parliament representing Lithuania over the next four years must not betray trust and divide the public with their statements.

"For hundreds of thousands of Lithuanian people, this new Seimas has brought and, despite everything, I hope, continues to bring the hope of respectful political dialogue and a more socially just politics. It would be irresponsible to squander that trust once again. It is dangerous to divide the society, to show disrespect and incite hatred. Our homeland’s security depends on it, not only internally but also externally," Nausėda spoke.