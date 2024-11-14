Nausėda calls on new Seimas to refrain from divisive rhetoric

In his address, the president underlined the member of Parliament representing Lithuania over the next four years must not betray trust and divide the public with their statements.
"For hundreds of thousands of Lithuanian people, this new Seimas has brought and, despite everything, I hope, continues to bring the hope of respectful political dialogue and a more socially just politics. It would be irresponsible to squander that trust once again. It is dangerous to divide the society, to show disrespect and incite hatred. Our homeland’s security depends on it, not only internally but also externally," Nausėda spoke.
"From now on, the Seimas chamber is your workplace, not social media. As of today, it is the decisions you make, not the likes you receive, that are used to evaluate your performance," he said, recalling MP’s duty to represent the public interest.
Nausėda highlighted the importance of turning the hopes and expectations of Lithuanian citizens into real work that boosts the economy and increases incomes of families.
"[The work] that reduces social injustice in tax and other areas. Protects the rights of the most vulnerable. Allows access to a doctor without the humiliation of months of waiting. Spreads cultural diversity throughout Lithuania, promotes respect for teachers and educators," the president said.
Nausėda also pointed out that the future MPs should focus on improving the regional policies to bridge the socioeconomic gap between the regions.
"Our country lacks an effective regional policy that is coordinated at government level, ensures sustainable and meaningful investment and contributes to reducing socio-economic disparities. We need to empower Lithuania’s regions, while strengthening municipalities, elderships and local communities," he said.
Speaking to the incoming Seimas, the president also emphasised the importance of cooperation with NATO and the European Union and the need to support Ukraine.
"Lithuania’s standing together with its partners in NATO and the European Union is today more important than ever. In these difficult times, we need to work together to ensure that our country actively contributes to the security of Europe and the Western world. We must support Ukraine without compromise and encourage others to do the same," President Nausėda said.
The new Seimas will have a ruling majority composed of three political forces – the election winner Social Democratic Party (LSDP), the Nemunas Dawn, and the Democrats For Lithuania. The coalition parties have 86 out of 141 seats.
The sitting in the historic March 11th Act Hall is chaired by 73-year-old Social Democrat Birutė Vėsaitė, the oldest elected MP.
President Gitanas Nausėda and Archbishop Metropolitan of Vilnius Gintaras Grušas were scheduled to address the newly elected Seimas.
In a swearing-in ceremony that followed the speeches, President of the Constitutional Court Gintaras Goda is administering oaths of office to all 141 MPs.