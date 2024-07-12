Nausėda begins his second term of office

„In the five years between the first and the second oath, we have achieved a great deal together. We have strengthened the state. Throughout all the crises and upheavals, we have not only preserved its economy but also extended a helping hand to the people, securing their jobs and incomes. We have reduced exclusion. We are building a Lithuania that cares for those who need care and assistance the most today. We created a stronger, fairer, greener, more innovative Lithuania,“ the president said after taking the oath of office.
In his speech at the Seimas, the president emphasised that the last five years have been full of global challenges – climate change, pandemics and war. „National security will be one of my most important tasks as President. Because if there is no state, there is nothing,“ he said.
The president envisions Lithuania in 2029 as a model for all of NATO in strengthening defence. According to Nausėda, we must begin moving in this direction today.
„A secure and strong Lithuanian state is not only about tanks and missiles, combat vehicles and drones. We are only as strong as our determination and our ability to effectively inspire friends and allies. In the near future, we will have to work even harder on this. We need a persistent, consistent and sustained foreign policy,“ the president said.
Nausėda underscored that Ukraine’s victory in its War of Freedom against Russia must remain our priority and goal. We must continue to be a loud voice for Ukraine on the international stage.
The president emphasised that he will continue the work started in developing bilateral relations with allies and partners, as well as defending Lithuania’s interests in multilateral NATO and European Union forums.
In his inaugural speech, the president outlined national security, policies to reduce exclusion and inequality, family needs, transport, regional policy, the economy, climate change, education, science, culture, and sport.
„The world and Lithuania are standing on the threshold of existential ruptures. Today, the question is whether we will manage not to cross the tipping point beyond which geopolitical processes, climate change or other unknown challenges will become uncontrollable. It is not a privilege to perform the responsible duties of a head of state in such times. It is a tough daily job and a great challenge. It is an enormous personal responsibility to the Nation that has entrusted me. And a mission for all of us to stand on the right side of history. Today I took an oath to do that. So help me God,“ said the president in conclusion of his speech.
In his speech, the head of state also addressed the issue of the unsafe Astravets nuclear power plant in Belarus, touched upon the development of artificial technologies that will reshape the world, spoke about investment in cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs and the need to improve business access to finance.