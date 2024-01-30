Nausėda, Bajarūnas violated law by London opera visit – ethics watchdog

“At today’s meeting, the VTEK unanimously decided that the President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and Ambassador Eitvydas Bajarūnas had violated the provisions of the Law on the Harmonisation of Public and Private Interests,” VTEK chair Gediminas Sakalauskas told reporters on Tuesday.

The investigation concluded that President Nausėda used his status and position for personal gain, i.e., to obtain tickets for a performance. The tickets for the president and his wife also constitute an unlawful gift, the acceptance of which is prohibited by the law.

“The Commission found a breach of two articles. The first was that he used his official position and status for personal gain and the second was that he accepted an unlawful gift prohibited by the law,” said Sakalauskas.