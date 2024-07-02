Nausėda backs formal bid to leave cluster munitions treaty, adviser says

“The president seeks to mobilise all possible means, including cluster munitions, for national defence and the strengthening of capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces,” Ridas Jasiulionis, president’s adviser, said in a comment sent to ELTA.
“The president approves denunciation of Oslo Convention on cluster munitions, with Lithuania’s further actions to be coordinated with its allies,” he underlined.
Around a year ago, when the discussion just erupted, the President’s Office appeared sceptical about the calls to denounce the document, suggesting it was important to gauge a possible response from the international community.
The Ministry of National Defence registered the proposal for the Government to withdraw from the convention on Friday. Lithuania should leave the treaty due to significant changes in the national security situation and threats posed to the country since Vilnius ratified the document in 2010, it said.
Lithuania and Norway are the only countries bordering Russia in the region that comply with the international treaty that prohibits all use, production, transfer and stockpiling of cluster munitions.
Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas has said the Cabinet is expected to debate the matter this week, and the draft proposal should be tabled in the Seimas on 11 July.