Nausėda backs formal bid to leave cluster munitions treaty, adviser says

“The president seeks to mobilise all possible means, including cluster munitions, for national defence and the strengthening of capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces,” Ridas Jasiulionis, president’s adviser, said in a comment sent to ELTA.

“The president approves denunciation of Oslo Convention on cluster munitions, with Lithuania’s further actions to be coordinated with its allies,” he underlined.

Around a year ago, when the discussion just erupted, the President’s Office appeared sceptical about the calls to denounce the document, suggesting it was important to gauge a possible response from the international community.