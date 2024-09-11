Nausėda arrives in Kyiv, will meet with Zelensky

The presidents will discuss Lithuania’s military, economic and diplomatic assistance to Ukraine and prospects of Kyiv’s talks on membership in the European Union.

Nausėda will also meet with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and open the Lithuania-Ukraine defence business forum.

In Kyiv, First Lady Nausėdienė will participate in the Fourth Summit of the First Ladies and Gentlemen organised by Olena Zelenska. The topic of this year’s event is child security.

Nausėdienė will also visit the specialised Kyiv children’s hospital Okhmatdyt, which was badly damaged in a mass Russian missile attack on 8 July. The first lady will also visit the Child Rights Protection Centre.