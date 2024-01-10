Nausėda and Zelensky hold joint press conference in Vilnius

Zelensky said that Ukraine will never become “a hostage of geography” and will not allow Russia to destroy its statehood. He thanked Lithuania for its support and aid, adding that weapons transferred by Lithuania to Ukraine helped with stopping the invasion.

Speaking about weaponry, President Zelensky stressed that Ukraine needs more air defence systems, which are in short supply across the world. He said Ukraine is interested in joint production of armaments and has started working with partners from the United States and continues working with European partners.

Furthermore, Zelensky said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to stop and his goal is full occupation of Ukraine. According to him, any doubt among partners as regards financial and military support for Ukraine would only further embolden the Russian Federation.