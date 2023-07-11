NATO summit kicks off in Vilnius on Tuesday

Over 3,000 members of foreign delegations, some 2,000 representatives of non-governmental organisations and the international media are estimated to be in Vilnius for the summit on 11-12 July.

Support for Ukraine, Kyiv's membership perspective

At the Vilnius summit, Ukraine hopes to receive a clear signal on its NATO membership perspective. However, Western and Alliance leaders point out that membership cannot be considered with Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Last week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg indicated that in Lithuania, the Alliance would “reaffirm” its previous commitment that Ukraine would join NATO in the future.