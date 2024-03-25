NATO must send clear message that Russian missiles will be taken down – Landsbergis

“This is not the first time that this is happening. There have been a number of violations of airspace in Romania and this is not the first time that Polish airspace was violated. So you could tell that one time is a mistake but if we allow that to happen, it sounds like an invitation. So we have to change our position, we have to change our posture and send a very clear message that if it happens again, the missiles, the drones, they will be taken down,” Landsbergis told Fox News during his visit to the USA.