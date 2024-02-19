NATO jets scrambled three times in past week

On 14 February, NATO fighter aircraft intercepted one IL-20 and one IL-76 flying in international airspace, the IL-20 flew out of and returned to Kaliningrad Oblast without a flight plan, its onboard transponder off, no radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre. The IL-76 was flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia , without the flight plan, its onboard transponder was switched on and the radio communication was maintained.

On 16 February, NATO fighter jets identified and escorted three aircraft: IL-20, IL-18 and an AN-26. The IL-20 and AN-26 were flying through international airspace from Kaliningrad to the mainland of the Russian Federation without the flight plan, their onboard transponders off, maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre. The IL-18 was flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia according to a pre-filed flight plan, with its onboard transponder switched on and maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.