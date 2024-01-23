On 17 January, allied fighter aircraft conducting the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states were scrambled to intercept one SU-27 flying through international airspace out of Kaliningrad and back. It had no flight plan, the onboard transponder was switched off, the crew were not maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.
NATO jets scrambled once in Lithuania over past week
On 15-21 January, NATO Air Policing Mission Detachment fighter aircraft were scrambled once to intercept aircraft of the Russian Federation violating flight rules in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, said the Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania.