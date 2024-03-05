NATO jets scrambled five times in Lithuania last week

On 26 February, the NATO Baltic Air Policing Detachment fighter aircraft identified and escorted one IL-20 flying from the mainland of the Russian Federation to Kaliningrad in international airspace. The aircraft had its onboard transponder on, maintained radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre, and did not have a pre-filed plan.

On 29 February, NATO Air Policing fighter jets intercepted two SU-30 flying via international airspace out of Kaliningrad and back, without the flight plans, with their onboard transponders on, maintaining communication with the regional air traffic control centre.