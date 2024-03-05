NATO jets scrambled five times in Lithuania last week

On 26 February, the NATO Baltic Air Policing Detachment fighter aircraft identified and escorted one IL-20 flying from the mainland of the Russian Federation to Kaliningrad in international airspace. The aircraft had its onboard transponder on, maintained radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre, and did not have a pre-filed plan.
On 29 February, NATO Air Policing fighter jets intercepted two SU-30 flying via international airspace out of Kaliningrad and back, without the flight plans, with their onboard transponders on, maintaining communication with the regional air traffic control centre.
On 29 February, NATO fighter jets also intercepted one IL-20 and one AN-72. The IL-20 was flying through international airspace out of Kaliningrad and back, without the flight plan, with onboard transponder on, not maintaining radio communication. The AN-72 was flying from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad via international airspace without a pre-filed flight plan, its onboard transponder off, the crew was keeping radio contact with the regional traffic control centre.
On 1 March, NATO Air Policing fighter aircraft were scrambled to identify and escort one IL-20 and one IL-76 flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia in international airspace. The IL-20 had no flight plan, had its onboard transponder on and maintained radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre. The IL-76 had no flight, maintained radio communication and had its onboard transponder on.