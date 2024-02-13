NATO jets scrambled 3 times on 4-11 February

 
Elta EN
PHOTO: DELFI / Orestas Gurevičius

On 4-11 February, NATO Air Policing Mission Detachment fighter aircraft were scrambled three times to intercept aircraft of the Russian Federation violating flight rules in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, reports the Ministry of National Defence.

On 7 February, NATO fighter aircraft intercepted one IL-20 flying in international airspace from the mainland of the Russian Federation to Kaliningrad. It had no pre-filed flight plan, the radio transponder was switched off, the crew was maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

On 7 February, NATO Air Policing fighter aircraft also identified and escorted one IL-78 flying in international airspace from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad. It had no pre-filed flight plan, had the onboard transponder switched on, the crew was maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

On 9 February, NATO Air Policing fighter jets intercepted one IL-20 flying from Kaliningrad and returning. The aircraft had no flight plan, its onboard transponder was kept off and the crew did not keep the radio communication.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions