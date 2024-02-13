NATO jets scrambled 3 times on 4-11 February

On 7 February, NATO fighter aircraft intercepted one IL-20 flying in international airspace from the mainland of the Russian Federation to Kaliningrad. It had no pre-filed flight plan, the radio transponder was switched off, the crew was maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

On 7 February, NATO Air Policing fighter aircraft also identified and escorted one IL-78 flying in international airspace from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad. It had no pre-filed flight plan, had the onboard transponder switched on, the crew was maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.