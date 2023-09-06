National Defence Minister not surprised at Russia’s decision to scrap Zapad military drills

“It is obvious that they are mobilising from all military districts, from all far-away regions, all the forces, all the armoured vehicles, and they are taking them back to Ukraine, because their losses in Ukraine are heavy. Of course, they are more interested in the fate of their own war in Ukraine than in the Zapad exercise,” Anušauskas told reporters before the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the decision to cancel the exercise does not suggest that the threats in the region have changed in any significant way.

“In Kaliningrad, those capabilities are changing, but we know in what quantities they are deploying. The threat level is not radically changing,” he pointed out.

The news about Russia’s cancellation of the planned exercise because of its war in Ukraine emerged earlier this week.

“No, this year we are having exercises in Ukraine,” Russia’s state news agency RIA cited Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying in reply to a question on Monday.