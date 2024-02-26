MPs not enthusiastic about changing Constitution to scrap parliamentary funds

The Board of the Seimas and chairs of political groups had a meeting on possible changes in regulation of the parliament’s office expenses following reports that MPs rushed to buy computers and other equipment as the end of their term of office nears.

“We heard a number of good constructive proposals, including purely technical changes such as to obligate the MPs to report their expenses every month instead of every quarter,” the Seimas speaker told reporters after the meeting.

These minor technical amendments would be introduced in the nearest future, she added.

Čmilytė-Nielsen said that the meeting also discussed another way forward, which is amending the Constitution. The chairs agreed to further discuss these possible changes concerning parliamentary funds within the groups, according to her.