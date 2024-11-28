MP Maldeikis joins Homeland Union

2024.11.28 15:08

MP Matas Maldeikis said Thursday he has joined the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD).

"It was an important step for me so it took a while to do that. I saw that the community accepted me when I went to meetings in units across Lithuania and during election periods. I am grateful to all of you for that and I feel committed to move forward," he said on Facebook.

The politician revealed his intention to become a party member more than a month ago, but said he chose not to do that before the parliamentary election to avoid "cheap publicity".

In 2020, he was elected to the Seimas in the multi-member constituency as listed by the Conservatives.

In the first round of the election held on 13 October 2024, Maldeikis was re-elected in the multi-member constituency with the TS-LKD as well.

