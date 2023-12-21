MP Gapšys retains seat after impeachment vote

A total of 122 MPs voted by four ballots on each of the politician’s criminal offences held by the court in the so-called MG Baltic political corruption case. None of the four resolutions received 85 votes.

Gapšys was brought to the parliament's sitting from Kaunas Prison. The member of the Labour Party in November was found guilty of bribery and influence peddling. The Court of Appeal sentenced him to 4 years and 6 months in prison.