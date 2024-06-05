MP addresses Public Procurement Service over Foxpay

The politician vows to continue raising the matter at the Seimas Anticorruption Committee.

„Seeing questions raised in the public sphere, at the Anticorruption Commission I attempted to bring up the issue of transparency of public tenders that Foxpay had won. I proposed including this in a sitting’s agenda. However, the proposal was met by indignation of Conservatives,“ said the MP.

According to her, the Conservative party (TS-LKD) will likely oppose the probe, thus the only hope is for the VPT to open one.

Meanwhile, the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) neither confirmed nor denied to Delfi that it was carrying out an investigation as well.