Most Lithuanians see Skvernelis or Blinkevičiūtė as next PM – poll

MP Skvernelis, leader of the opposition Democrats For Lithuania and ex-prime minister, and MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, chair of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), were named by 16% each as the best potential head of Government.
Among those polled, 12% said current Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė was best fit for the prime minister’s role and another 12% picked former MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemuno aušra party (Nemunas Dawn).
Ten percent of the respondents stated that Širvintos Mayor Živilė Pinskuvienė, member of the Regions Party, would make the best prime minister.
According to the survey, former presidential candidate Ignas Vėgėlė and current Seimas Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen would like to be seen as the next prime minister by six percent of the respondents each.
Pollster Baltijos tyrimai interviewed 1,005 Lithuanian residents aged 18 and over at 112 sampling points from 21 June to 7 July 2024.
The survey has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points with a 95% confidence interval.
Skvernelis was prime minister from 2016 to 2020. He tops the candidate list of his Democrats For Lithuania for the parliamentary election and has confirmed he would seek the prime minister’s post if elected.
Meanwhile, LSDP leader Blinkevičiūtė has not revealed yet if she would refuse her MEP mandate for the prime minister’s portfolio.
Lithuania will hold elections to the Seimas on 13 October.