Most Lithuanians see Skvernelis or Blinkevičiūtė as next PM – poll

MP Skvernelis, leader of the opposition Democrats For Lithuania and ex-prime minister, and MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, chair of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), were named by 16% each as the best potential head of Government.

Among those polled, 12% said current Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė was best fit for the prime minister’s role and another 12% picked former MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemuno aušra party (Nemunas Dawn).

Ten percent of the respondents stated that Širvintos Mayor Živilė Pinskuvienė, member of the Regions Party, would make the best prime minister.