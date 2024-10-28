Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė takes over as acting TS-LKD chair, says party to elect leader in January

"There has been a formal takeover of the party’s chairmanship. From tomorrow, the party will be led Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė until a new leader is elected," Landsbergis told reporters after the TS-LKD presidium’s meeting on Monday.
The politician also said he will focus now on his work as foreign minister until the Government’s term of office ends, refusing to reveal his future plans.
For her part, Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė said the election of a new party leader is scheduled for January, and she would consider standing for election if nominated by the party’s units.
"From the beginning of November, party units will be presenting nominations. Then, of course, we will have the campaigning period, and the first weeks of January should see the election – the first round and, if necessary, a second one. The party will hold a congress in February," she said, adding that the election will be open to the public.
The politician also indicated that Ingrida Šimonytė could be among potential candidate to take the lead of the party.
The TS-LKD secured 28 seats in the next Seimas, data of the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) show.