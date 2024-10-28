Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė takes over as acting TS-LKD chair, says party to elect leader in January

"There has been a formal takeover of the party’s chairmanship. From tomorrow, the party will be led Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė until a new leader is elected," Landsbergis told reporters after the TS-LKD presidium’s meeting on Monday.

The politician also said he will focus now on his work as foreign minister until the Government’s term of office ends, refusing to reveal his future plans.

For her part, Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė said the election of a new party leader is scheduled for January, and she would consider standing for election if nominated by the party’s units.