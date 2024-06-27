More than 9,600 Ukrainian pupils registered in Lithuania

„In Lithuania, there are three full-fledged schools that have received not only accreditation from the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine but also local, Lithuanian accreditation. They teach in Ukrainian, with the compulsory study of Lithuanian. These are the ISU (the International School of Ukraine – ed.) with several branches, the Kharkiv school ’Gravity’ in Vilnius, and the school ’Heroiam slava’ in Kaunas. More than 3.3 thousand of our children receive education in these schools,“ Beshta said.