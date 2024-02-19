More than 3,300 shelters set up within a year – Bilotaitė

Twelve municipalities out of 60 have met the target to offer the population a “safe haven” from danger set by the Government.

“The aim is that 60% of the residents of the city municipality and 40% of the population of the district municipality should find a safe haven in such a shelter. There are twelve municipalities that have already achieved this target set by the Government. This is our common goal to ensure that the shelter network expands,” Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė told a press conference on Monday.

“Within a year, we have built up a brand new network of more than 3,300 shelters across Lithuania. This is not a final list, it is an ongoing process,” she added.

Bilotaitė also said that municipalities themselves are responsible for the network and the marking of shelters.

The minister pointed out that shelters across the country could host 31% of the population at present. The Government's target is at least 50%.