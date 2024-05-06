More than 2mn Lithuanians on electoral roll in presidential election

Compared with the 2019 presidential race, the number of voters has decreased by 4% or 99,681 people.
This year, 2,327,624 voters have been included in the electoral roll in polling districts, while 57,610 have registered to vote abroad in embassies and consulates.
Those voters who have declared their place of residence in Lithuania or registered to vote abroad have been included in the electoral roll. 79,369 people have not declared their place of residence and thus have not yet been listed in the electoral register despite having the right to vote. They could vote in any polling district in Lithuania after filling in an appropriate document or if they register to vote abroad. Therefore, the VRK stated that the number of voters could change before the Election Day.
Data of the VRK show that the majority of people, 441,006, have registered their place of residence in Vilnius, 240,773 in Kaunas and 120,029 in Klaipėda.
The fewest voters are in Birštonas (3,579), Neringa (4,607) and Rietavas (6,147) municipalities.
Voting in advance in all 60 municipalities will take place on 7-9 May from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
On 8-10 May, voting will be organised in hospitals, social care homes, military units and penal institutions.
On 10-11 May, voting at home will take place for people with disabilities and their carers, as well as for people with temporary incapacity for work and those aged over 70.
On the Election Day, 12 May, voters will cast ballots in 1,895 polling stations.
Eight candidates are contending in the presidential election: nominee of the party Democrats For Lithuania Giedrimas Jeglinskas, Labour Party’s leader Andrius Mazuronis, incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda, Conservative (TS-LKD) nominee Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, independents Eduardas Vaitkus and Ignas Vėgėlė, Freedom Party’s nominee Dainius Žalimas and former MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis.
Simultaneously with the first round of the presidential race, people will also vote in the referendum on the amendment of Article 12 of the Constitution that would enable Lithuanians to hold dual citizenship.