More German troops to arrive in Lithuania this year – Pistorius

Pistorius stated that that deployment of the German brigade in Lithuania is ongoing consistently and according to plan. He noted that the initial command element and the commander of the brigade are already stationed in Vilnius.

The minister said that the number of German troops in Lithuania is increasing in parallel with the development of infrastructure for them, as agreed in the action plan. He added that preparation is now ongoing for the arrival of brigade units that would be stationed in Nemenčinė and Rokantiškės, close to Vilnius, and this would happen in the second quarter of 2025.