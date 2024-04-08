Molotov cocktails thrown at Russian Embassy in Vilnius

The Police Department said that the incidents occurred on Sunday and Monday night.

At around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, an unidentified person threw a bottle with flammable liquid at the Embassy of Russia in Vilnius, at the Ukrainian Heroes’ Street. A wall of the building was damaged.

An identical incident happened on Monday night. At around 2:46 a.m. an unidentified individual again threw a bottle with flammable liquid at the Russian Embassy and damaged a wall of the building.