Molotov cocktails thrown at Russian Embassy in Vilnius

Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: DELFI / Tomas Vinickas

Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Lithuania a couple of times.

The Police Department said that the incidents occurred on Sunday and Monday night.

At around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, an unidentified person threw a bottle with flammable liquid at the Embassy of Russia in Vilnius, at the Ukrainian Heroes’ Street. A wall of the building was damaged.

An identical incident happened on Monday night. At around 2:46 a.m. an unidentified individual again threw a bottle with flammable liquid at the Russian Embassy and damaged a wall of the building.

A pre-trial investigation into damage of property in a generally dangerous manner was launched. The crime is punishable by a fine, restriction of freedom, an arrest or a custodial sentence of up to five years.

