Ministry of Regions may be created in mid-2026 – Paluckas

"Creation of the Ministry of Regions is foreseen in the Government’s programme. (...) The ministry of the Interior could be split into two parts – the public security services and regional affairs with public administration. The implementation would take up to a year and a half, perhaps by mid-2026," Paluckas told reporters Tuesday.

Speaking about the presidency’s idea of merging the Ministry of Energy with the Ministry of Transport and Communications, and establishing a separate Ministry of Infrastructure, Paluckas said this was not included in the Government’s programme, but the proposal may be considered in the future.