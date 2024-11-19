2024.11.19 13:01

Ministry of Regions may be created in mid-2026 – Paluckas

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
As Lithuania considers establishing the Ministry of Regions, prime minister-designate Gintautas Paluckas notes that this could happen in a couple of years.

"Creation of the Ministry of Regions is foreseen in the Government’s programme. (...) The ministry of the Interior could be split into two parts – the public security services and regional affairs with public administration. The implementation would take up to a year and a half, perhaps by mid-2026," Paluckas told reporters Tuesday.

Speaking about the presidency’s idea of merging the Ministry of Energy with the Ministry of Transport and Communications, and establishing a separate Ministry of Infrastructure, Paluckas said this was not included in the Government’s programme, but the proposal may be considered in the future.

As reported, during the sixth Forum of Regions in September, President Gitanas Nausėda raised the idea of founding the Ministry of Regions, which would take over shaping of regional policies from the Ministry of the Interior.

