Ministries agree to review rules for health checks on gun owners

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: DELFI / Andrius Ufartas
The Health Ministry and the Interior Ministry on Wednesday agreed to set up a team of experts to review the procedure for medical assessment of gun owners. Ways to introduce more frequent checks on gun owners’ physical and mental health are still under discussion, the interior minister says.

“This discussion is taking place. But we do realise that there are about 57,000 people who have a permit for a category A or B weapon today, (&) this would place a corresponding burden on the authorities. A few options are being considered now,” Agnė Bilotaitė told reporters at a press conference.

“We have talked about a qualitative assessment – the certificates [required for the issue of a weapon – ELTA] that are submitted should not be merely formal, the risks should be assessed, the questionnaires should be reviewed and the person applying to own a weapon should be examined very thoroughly indeed,” the minister added.

Some 11,000 assessments are carried out in Lithuania each year to determine whether an individual can be issued a gun permit according to Bilotaitė. More frequent checks would undoubtedly impose an additional burden on the authorities, but the procedures should be improved after all, she said.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions