Ministries agree to review rules for health checks on gun owners

“This discussion is taking place. But we do realise that there are about 57,000 people who have a permit for a category A or B weapon today, (&) this would place a corresponding burden on the authorities. A few options are being considered now,” Agnė Bilotaitė told reporters at a press conference.

“We have talked about a qualitative assessment – the certificates [required for the issue of a weapon – ELTA] that are submitted should not be merely formal, the risks should be assessed, the questionnaires should be reviewed and the person applying to own a weapon should be examined very thoroughly indeed,” the minister added.